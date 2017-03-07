PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 29
March 7 Asset manager Delaware Investments, a unit of Macquarie Group Ltd, named John Leonard head of equities.
Leonard, who is a member of the global management committee led by Ben Bruck, will be based in Philadelphia.
Before joining the firm, Leonard was with UBS Global Asset Management, a part of UBS Group AG.
Delaware Investments had $167.2 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
