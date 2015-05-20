BRIEF-West Corporation Q1 earnings per share $0.63
* Q1 revenue $572.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $570.5 million
May 20 Macquarie Capital, the corporate advisory, principal investing and capital markets arm of Macquarie Group Ltd, said it appointed Michael Barrish and Jeff Abt as managing directors in its U.S. debt capital markets group.
Barrish joined Macquarie from RBC Capital Markets, where he led new business origination, structuring and execution for corporations.
Abt joined from JPMorgan, where he was a managing director in leveraged capital markets.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
* Q1 revenue $572.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $570.5 million
MONTREAL/PARIS May 9 A United Nations agency has launched an effort to craft global guidance for the use of laptops and other portable electronics in passenger aircraft cabins after selective bans by the United States and Britain upset airline passengers as well as Middle Eastern carriers.