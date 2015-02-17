SYDNEY Feb 17 Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd is considering aquisitions in futures, physical oil and refined products businesses, a senior executive told investors and analysts on a call on Tuesday.

Macquarie's fixed income, currencies and commodities business now generates about 60 percent of its operating income from commodity markets.

It expects a full-year net profit increase at the "upper end" of the 10-20 percent range it had forecast. (Reporting by Swati Pandey in SYDNEY and Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by Stephen Coates)