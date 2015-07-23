(Adds Q1 earnings details, context)
SYDNEY, July 23 Australia's top investment bank
Macquarie Group said on Thursday its net profit for the
year to end-March 2016 will top the A$1.6 billion ($1.2 billion)
recorded in the previous year, its best annual profit since the
2008 global financial crisis.
The bank's annuity-style businesses and capital markets
facing businesses improved "significantly" in the first
quarter-ended June from the year-ago period, the bank said in a
statement ahead of its annual general meeting.
"We are seeing the ongoing benefits of continued cost
initiatives, our balance sheet is strong and conservative, and
we have a proven risk management framework and culture," it
added.
Macquarie, with its strong earnings growth and stable
returns, has become a favourite with investors who are shunning
Australia's "big four" lenders after a downbeat earnings season
earlier this year.
Macquarie's shares have surged nearly 45 percent so far this
year compared with a 3.8 percent rise in the benchmark index
and gains of less than 5 percent for Australia's four
big lenders, including Commonwealth Bank of Australia
and ANZ Banking Group.
Business lending at its banking and financial services
division jumped by a tenth to A$5.7 billion during the first
quarter while its Australian mortgage portfolio - a staple
business for Australian banks - rose by a similar level to A$27
billion.
Macquarie's capital market facing businesses were helped by
higher volatility in energy markets which led to increased
customer business during the quarter. Volumes were stable in
foreign exchange and interest rate markets, while U.S. credit
markets remained mixed due to global geopolitical uncertainty.
The quarterly result and firm guidance follow Macquarie's
strategy to "de-risk" from its traditional investment banking
operations and focus on more stable returns from activities such
as retail banking and annuity-style businesses.
Under Chief Executive Nicholas Moore, the commodities
business has also become an increasingly important part of
Macquarie, which has grown its commodities trading through a
handful of small-sized U.S. acquisitions.
Its tier-I ratio stood at 9.9 percent at end-June. It will
need A$150 million additional capital to comply with new
regulations that come into effect from July 2016.
($1 = 1.3556 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)