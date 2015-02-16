SYDNEY Feb 17 Macquarie Group Ltd, Australia's top investment bank, on Tuesday reiterated its guidance of a 10 to 20 percent rise in full-year net profit, helped by a lower Australian dollar and higher volatility in commodities markets.

In a third quarter trading update, Chief Executive Nicholas Moore said trading conditions had continued to improve across the group. The bank's capital markets facing business provided net profit contributions up significantly on the previous two quarters, he said.

Macquarie does not provide detailed figures in its quarterly updates. Its full-year net profit for the year ended March 31, 2014, was A$1.3 billion ($1 billion).

