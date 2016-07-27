SYDNEY, July 27 Australia's top investment bank
Macquarie Group on Thursday affirmed earnings
expectations for the current financial year, saying they would
match the record performance of 2016.
The Sydney-based bank, which earns 70 percent of its income
overseas, said its operating group's performance in the first
quarter to end-June was up on the previous quarter, but down on
the strong results seen a year earlier.
"Macquarie's annuity-style businesses, which represent more
than 70 percent of the Groups' performance, continued to perform
well," said the bank's managing director and chief executive
officer, Nicholas Moore.
The capital markets business had mixed fortunes given
subdued market conditions, though its commodities and financial
markets unit saw stronger activity.
Macquarie lifted annual net profit and dividends to a record
in the year-ended March 2016 to A$2.06 billion.
The commodities and financial markets unit, part of its
market-facing division contributes less then 30 percent of
group's net profit and had been a bright spot for the bank.
Macquarie is known for its consistently strong earnings and
focus on annuity-style businesses which have been replaced by
investment banking to contribute the lion's share of earnings.
But analysts see risks of increasing impairments in its
commodities portfolio over the next one to two years following a
plunge in oil and metals prices globally.
Macquarie shares are down nearly 11 percent so far this
year, underperforming a 4.6 percent gain in the benchmark
S&P/ASX200 index.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Sandra Maler)