BRIEF-India's Centrum Capital March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter net pat 304.5 million rupees versus profit 25.1 million rupees year ago
SYDNEY Feb 7 Macquarie Group Ltd, Australia's top investment bank, on Tuesday reaffirmed guidance for a flat full-year net profit, after reporting "satisfactory" trading conditions in the quarter ended Dec. 31.
In a third-quarter trading update, the company said capital markets businesses had contributed less profit during that quarter than a year earlier because of subdued capital raising activity and the timing of M&A transactions.
However, the annuity-style businesses reported a higher profit in the quarter ended Dec. 31 than the prior year, the company said.
Macquarie is expected to report a net profit of A$2.061 billion for the 12 months ended Mar. 31, in line with the A$2.063 billion reported the prior year, according to the average of 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* Declared dividend for period from 1 January 2017 to 30 April 2017, payable to shareholders, of US$4.57 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)