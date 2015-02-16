BRIEF-German payment service providers B+S Card Service and Payone to merge
* German payment service providers B+s Card Service and Payone to merge in Q3
SYDNEY Feb 17 Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd's full-year net profit increase will likely be at the "upper end" of the 10-20 percent range it forecast, CEO Nicholas Moore told analysts and investors on a call on Tuesday.
In a third-quarter update, Chief Executive Nicholas Moore said trading conditions had continued to improve across the group. The bank's capital markets-facing business provided significantly higher net profit contributions than the previous two quarters, he said. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Says will hold about 3 percent stake in Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) to be set up with Dutch pension fund APG, with an investment of 4 million euros ($4.4 million)