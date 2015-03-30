SYDNEY, March 31 Macquarie Group Ltd
plans to cut about half of its investment banking jobs in Asia
and announce the departure of the head of its advisory and
capital markets units as soon as Tuesday, Bloomberg reported
citing people familiar with the matter.
About 80 to 90 jobs would be eliminated at Australia's No.1
investment bank, one of the people told Bloomberg. It said
Jeremy Wernert, who less than a year ago was named head of
Macquarie Capital, the group's investment-banking unit, is
leaving.
Spokeswomen at Macquarie's Sydney offices were not
immediately reachable for comment on the report.
The reductions follow a drop in revenue from the advisory
and capital markets division amid a slump in deals, Bloomberg
said.
The cuts will be described to employees on Tuesday and occur
across Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea, India and Japan while
excluding Australia, one of the source told Bloomberg. Some
affected staff in Japan have been told since the end of last
week to leave.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey)