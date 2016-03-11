* Regulator says breaches took place from 2004 to 2014
* Orders independent review of Macquarie client money
processes
* Macquarie says it self-reported, has already done a review
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, March 11 Australia's corporate watchdog
ordered financial giant Macquarie Group Ltd to overhaul
how it handles client money after ruling the bank had breached
the rules for a decade, the latest battle in a regulatory war on
the country's lenders.
After Macquarie self-reported the suspected breaches, the
Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said on
Friday that its own investigation found Australia's biggest
investment bank broke client money handling rules from 2004 to
2014.
It gave Macquarie until May 9 to deliver a report on its
client money procedures from an independent expert, specifying
that the bank must give the expert access to "its books ...
employees, contractors, agents and/or consultants".
Macquarie said it would seek a review of the ASIC order,
saying no client lost money as a result of the breaches and that
it hired KPMG to review the exact same part of its sprawling
investment empire in 2013.
The order is the latest of a series of showdowns between
Australia's biggest banks and regulators intent on reducing risk
to customers amid a stalling global economy.
In 2015, the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority
forced lenders including Macquarie to raise their cash reserves
in relation to their mortgage books. ASIC is also investigating
several banks for potential misconduct in relation to the bank
bill swap rate, a measure used to set interest rates.
ASIC said Macquarie's client-facing banking operations
breached the Corporations Act by failing to deposit money into
designated client trust accounts and by making withdrawals that
were not permitted from those accounts.
"ASIC expects licensees to maintain strict controls and
follow proper procedures in their handling of client funds,"
ASIC commissioner John Price said.
A Macquarie spokeswoman said in an email that the bank
"treats client money with the utmost seriousness and in
self-reporting these incidents to ASIC took a conservative and
consultative approach".
The KPMG review addressed all the problems which led to the
breaches, the spokeswoman added.
Macquarie Group shares were up 0.4 percent, while the
broader market fell 0.6 percent.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Chris Reese and Miral
Fahmy)