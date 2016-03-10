SYDNEY, March 11 Australia's corporate regulator
said on Friday it has imposed new conditions on the retail arm
of investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd after an
investigation found it broke the rules for handling client money
for over 10 years.
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission said
Macquarie broke the Corporations Act by failing to deposit money
into designated client trust accounts and making withdrawals
that were not permitted from those accounts from 2004 to 2014.
It also noted that Macquarie reported the breaches.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye, editing by G Crosse)