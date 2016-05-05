SYDNEY May 6 Australia's top investment bank
Macquarie Group on Friday posted a 29 percent jump in
annual profit to a record, helped by growth in its annuity-style
businesses such as wealth management, and lifted final dividends
by 21 percent.
Net profit rose to A$2.06 billion ($1.54 billion) from A$1.6
billion a year ago, narrowly beating analysts' estimate of
A$2.04 billion. It unveiled a final dividend of A$4 per share,
its best ever.
Macquarie's stellar results come at a time of dire earnings
from Australia's major banks that this week posted slower
earnings growth and steady or lower dividends.
($1 = 1.3398 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Chris Reese)