By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY May 6 Australia's top investment bank
Macquarie Group on Friday lifted its annual net profit
and dividends to a record and said it expected earnings in the
current financial year to be broadly in line with 2016.
Net profit for the year-ended March 31 jumped to A$2.06
billion ($1.54 billion) from A$1.6 billion a year ago, narrowly
beating analysts' estimate of A$2.04 billion. The bank raised
its final dividend by 21 percent to A$4 per share.
Macquarie's stellar results come at a time of dire earnings
from three of Australia's four major banks that this week posted
slower earnings growth and steady or lower dividends.
"Macquarie remains well positioned to deliver superior
performance in the medium-term," CEO Nicholas Moore said in a
statement.
Earnings growth was led by its stable annuity-style
businesses such as wealth management and retail banking, while
the market-facing division was a drag with the division's
combined net profit contribution down 3 percent from a year ago.
Earnings at the Sydney-based bank, which generates nearly 70
percent of its income overseas, were also boosted by the
acquisition of an aircraft portfolio from AWAS Capital during
the year and a lower Australian dollar.
Macquarie has become an investor darling for its
consistently strong earnings and focus on annuity-style
businesses, which have replaced investment banking to contribute
the lion's share of earnings at around 70 percent of group
profit.
This year, however, its shares have been one of the worst
performers on the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index, falling more than
21 percent in a flat broader market, largely due to concerns
about its commodities exposure.
Macquarie warned in February that earnings from its
commodities and financial markets division could slip from a
year ago led by a sharp sell-off in U.S. credit markets.
The commodities and financial markets unit, part of its
market-facing division which contributes less then 30 percent of
group's net profit, had been a bright spot for the bank.
Analysts see risks of increasing impairments in its
commodities portfolio over the next 1-2 years following a plunge
in oil and metals prices globally.
On Friday, Macquarie said it had taken further impairments
on "certain underperforming commodity-related loans" in the
metals and energy capital portfolio.
($1 = 1.3398 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)