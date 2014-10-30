SYDNEY Oct 31 Macquarie Group,
Australia's largest investment bank, on Friday posted a 35
percent rise in first-half net profit, bolstered by its asset
management division and a recent focus on housing loans.
Net profit of A$678 million ($599 million) for the six
months to September exceeded analysts' consensus forecast of
A$654 million and compared with A$501 million a year ago.
Macquarie said it still expected profit in its current
financial year to be up from the year before thanks to increased
performance fees from its listed and unlisted funds. Its 2014
annual profit crossed A$1 billion for the first time in four
years
The bank said it would pay a dividend of A$1.30 a share for
the first half, compared with A$1.00 a year ago.
(1 US dollar = 1.1326 Australian dollar)
