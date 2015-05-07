(Adds second half numbers, outlook, shares)

SYDNEY May 7 Australia's top investment bank Macquarie Group on Friday posted its best annual profit since the 2008 global financial crisis and expects to continue to post "superior performance" in the medium term.

Net profit jumped 27 percent to A$1.6 billion for the year to March 31 compared with A$1.27 billion in the year-ago period. That topped analysts' consensus forecast of A$1.5 billion, led by growth in its annuity-style businesses as well as commodities trading and foreign exchange.

The results vindicates Macquarie's strategy of "de-risking" from its traditional investment banking operations and focusing on more stable returns from activities such as retail banking and annuity-style businesses.

Under Chief Executive Nicholas Moore, the commodities business has also become an increasingly important part of Macquarie, which has grown its commodities trading through a handful of small-sized U.S. acquisitions.

The Australian company unveiled a final dividend of A$2 per share, taking the full-year dividend to A$3.3 a share, up 27 percent from a year ago.

It also expects earnings for the current financial year to be broadly in line with FY15 numbers helped by its expertise in major markets, ongoing cost-saving measures and a strong balance sheet, Moore said in a statement.

Its annuity-style businesses, which includes fund management and banking and financial services, jumped 29 percent in the six months to March 31 from a year ago.

The group's market-facing businesses - Commodities and Financial Markets division - reported a 24 percent rise in profit in the period.

Also helping profits was a record year for initial public offerings in 2014, while a weak Australian dollar, down 8.5 percent last year, boosted offshore earnings.

International income accounted for 70 percent of the group's total income for the full year, reflecting its growing presence overseas, particularly in the United States.

Macquarie's results follow a downbeat reporting week for Australia's "Big Four" lenders, who announced lower-than-expected payouts on concerns about impending stricter capital rules.

Macquarie shares are up 31 percent so far this year compared with a 4 percent increase in the broader S&P/ASX200 index . (Reporting by Swati Pandey, editing by G Crosse)