SYDNEY Oct 28 Macquarie Group Ltd reported a 2 percent fall in half-year profit after receiving lower advisory fees from its investment banking business and lower performance fees from its funds.

Australia's biggest investment bank reported a net profit of A$1.05 billion ($796.64 million) for the half-year ended Sept. 30, down from A$1.07 billion a year earlier.

The result was above an estimate of a 6.6 percent decline in interim net profit to A$999 million from three analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Macquarie is known for its consistently strong earnings and focus on annuity-style businesses which have been replaced by investment banking to contribute the lion's share of earnings.

Macquarie lifted annual net profit and dividends to a record in the year-ended March 2016 to A$2.06 billion. ($1 = 1.3180 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed, editing by G Crosse)