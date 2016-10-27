SYDNEY Oct 28 Macquarie Group Ltd
reported a 2 percent fall in half-year profit after receiving
lower advisory fees from its investment banking business and
lower performance fees from its funds.
Australia's biggest investment bank reported a net profit of
A$1.05 billion ($796.64 million) for the half-year ended Sept.
30, down from A$1.07 billion a year earlier.
The result was above an estimate of a 6.6 percent decline in
interim net profit to A$999 million from three analysts surveyed
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Macquarie is known for its consistently strong earnings and
focus on annuity-style businesses which have been replaced by
investment banking to contribute the lion's share of earnings.
Macquarie lifted annual net profit and dividends to a record
in the year-ended March 2016 to A$2.06 billion.
($1 = 1.3180 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jamie Freed, editing by G Crosse)