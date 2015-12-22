BRIEF-Two Sigma Securities to buy U.S. Options-Market-Making biz of Interactive Brokers
* Two sigma securities to acquire the U.S. Options-Market-Making business of Interactive Brokers
FRANKFURT Dec 22 Australia's Macquarie has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to run the sale of German gas grid Thyssengas, two people familiar with the matter said, in a deal that could value the asset at up to 600 million euros ($656 million).
Teasers for Thyssengas, which was acquired by Macquarie in 2011, will be sent out in February, with first bids expected before Easter, one of the people said.
Macquarie and Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
* Two sigma securities to acquire the U.S. Options-Market-Making business of Interactive Brokers
* Depositors had withdrawn more than 90 pct of funds (Updates share price, adds background)