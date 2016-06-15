BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
FRANKFURT, June 15 Dutch infrastructure fund DIF is set to buy Macquarie-owned German gas grid Thyssengas, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
With its bid of more than 600 million euros ($673 million) DIF beat out Belgian gas operator Fluxys, one of the sources said.
Macquarie declined to comment while DIF was not immediately available for comment.
Thyssengas, which operates a 4,200 km underground pipeline network and employs 270 staff, transports up to 10 billion cubic metres of natural gas per year. ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO