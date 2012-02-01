(Adds details)
SYDNEY Feb 1 Australia's Macquarie Group
appointed on Wednesday investment banker Alex Harvey
to the newly created role of Asia chief executive officer,
bringing the region in line with a structure put in place in
Europe.
Macquarie embarked on a broad expansion of its Asia business
after 2008, and the new CEO role will have a more direct
oversight of that business.
Harvey, who is currently the global head of the
telecommunications, media, entertainment and technology group at
Macquarie's investment bank, will take the reins at the end of
February, Australia's top investment bank said in a statement.
A source close to Harvey said the appointment is a step
higher for the executive, who will head up a region which is
growing for Macquarie, rather than focussing on a single sector
in the investment bank.
Macquarie has been under pressure to reshape its business
after a sharp fall in its share price in 2011, which has seen it
move away from riskier banking products and towards unlisted
funds, retail banking, leasing and lending businesses.
In Asia, Macquarie has transaction banking, trading and
funds management and the appointment sees Harvey shoot past
Kalpana Desai, who is Asia head of Macquarie Capital, the
group's corporate advisory and equity underwriting business.
For the six months to September 2011, Macquarie's Asia
business generated income of A$401 million, representing 13
percent of the group's business. It has about 3,000 staff in
Asia, filings to the stock exchange show.
Asia and EMEA are Maquarie's smallest business groups.
Harvey's regional role follows the appointment of David
Fass, the former head of Deutsche Bank's European
head of global banking division, by Macquarie as CEO Europe,
Middle East and Africa in March last year.
(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Michael Flaherty and
Richard Pullin)