(Corrects first and second paragraphs to make clear that IFR cited market sources giving reasons for Future Land dropping Macquarie as bookrunner)

HONG KONG Nov 14 Future Land Development Holdings Ltd dropped Australian bank Macquarie as a bookrunner on a planned Hong Kong share listing of as much as $250 million, IFR reported.

IFR cited unnamed market sources as saying the developer was unhappy with a valuation received from Macquarie in a pre-deal report, and others who said Macquarie had been dropped for failing to bring in enough demand.

The decision came just days after the company and its bankers starting gauging investors' demand for the initial public offering in pre-marketing, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Macquarie's Hong Kong corporate communications department didn't return a phone call and email request for comment.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and China International Capital Corp (CICC), two other bookrunners on the IPO, set a net asset value (NAV) for Future Land, one of the largest real estate developers in Shanghai, of 26.2 billion yuan ($4.21 billion) and 28.4 billion yuan, respectively, compared with 26.1 billion yuan set by Macquarie, IFR said.

Macquarie put the likely IPO valuation at a 40-60 percent discount to NAV, less attractive than the discount of 56-75 percent set by BofA Merrill Lynch and 60-70 percent given by CICC. ($1 = 6.2265 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Louise Heavens)