LONDON Dec 11 Banks have lined up 1.4 billion
euros ($1.74 billion) of debt financing to back the acqusition
of German utility E.ON's Spanish and Portuguese
operations, banking sources said.
Macquarie via its Macquarie European Infrastructure
Fund 4 and Wren House Infrastructure, an investment vehicle of
the Kuwait Investment Authority, agreed to buy E.ON's Spanish
and Portuguese integrated electricity businesses on December 1
for around 2.5 billion euros.
The sale includes a regulated asset portfolio and a
non-regulated asset portfolio, both of which are being financed
separately, the banking sources said.
Barclays and JP Morgan have underwritten a 315 million euro
leveraged loan for the non-regulated portfolio, split between a
275 million euro senior secured term loan and a 40 million euro
revolving credit facility. The term loan is expected to be sold
to institutional investors via a syndication process early next
year, the bankers said.
The acquisition of the regulated portfolio is backed with a
1.1 billion euro loan, which is expected to be structured as an
infrastructure deal provided by a club of banks, rather than
sold in a syndication process, the bankers said.
In addition to Barclays and JP Morgan, banks providing
financing for the regulated portfolio include BNP Paribas,
Credit Agricole, Scotiabank, Societe Generale and Royal Bank of
Scotland, they added.
Macquarie declined to comment and Kuwait Investment
Authority was not immediately available to comment.
Aiming to cut its 31 billion euros of debts and rake in cash
for investment elsewhere, E.ON planned to retreat from southern
Europe after an expected boom in demand failed to materialise.
Macquarie has said it is looking to expand its portfolio of
power assets in Europe, attracted by the guaranteed returns such
businesses offer in times of super-low interest rates.
E.ON's business in Spain and Portugal includes a 32,000-km
power distribution network and some 4 gigawatts of generating
capacity, as well as electricity and gas supply to around
650,000 liberalised and regulated customers.
($1 = 0.8061 euros)
