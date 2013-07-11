Keys hang from the door of a Maruti Suzuki Swift car at its stockyard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Macquarie downgrades Maruti Suzuki India Ltd(MRTI.NS) to "neutral" from "outperform" and cut its target price to 1,525 rupees from 1,850 rupees citing continued weakness in passenger vehicle demand and discounts on models.

The investment bank cuts its fiscal 2013-14 sales estimates for Maruti Suzuki by 5.7 percent as a result.

Macquarie also says a weak rupee and higher discounts are offsetting the beneficial impact to Maruti Suzuki from a weaker Japanese yen

Maruti Suzuki shares were up 0.3 percent at 1,548.75 rupees at 1.03 p.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)