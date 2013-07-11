India's industrial output falls unexpectedly in February
NEW DELHI India's industrial output unexpectedly fell 1.2 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.
Reuters Market Eye - Macquarie downgrades Maruti Suzuki India Ltd(MRTI.NS) to "neutral" from "outperform" and cut its target price to 1,525 rupees from 1,850 rupees citing continued weakness in passenger vehicle demand and discounts on models.
The investment bank cuts its fiscal 2013-14 sales estimates for Maruti Suzuki by 5.7 percent as a result.
Macquarie also says a weak rupee and higher discounts are offsetting the beneficial impact to Maruti Suzuki from a weaker Japanese yen
Maruti Suzuki shares were up 0.3 percent at 1,548.75 rupees at 1.03 p.m.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
NEW DELHI India will launch the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as planned on July 1 to boost economic growth and state revenues, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday, despite calls from some businesses for a delay.