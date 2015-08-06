Aug 6 Two Macquarie Group Ltd investment bankers have left the Australian investment bank's U.S. technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) group in New York to join other banks, according to people familiar with the matter.

Brian Pope, who focused on media deals as a managing director, will leave for Royal Bank of Canada's office in New York, the people said this week, asking not to be named because the move has not been announced.

Fehmi Zeko, who was a senior managing director, will join Bank of America as vice chairman of the TMT group, reporting jointly to global co-heads Anwar Zakkour and Chet Bozdog, starting in September, the people said.

Representatives from Macquarie, RBC and Bank of America declined to comment.

Macquarie has been in hiring mode this year. Some recent hires include Scott Bruckner on the TMT team, Larry Handen in the principal transactions group and Peter Davis in financial technology. It also added two new managing directors, Michael Barrish and Jeff Abt, to its U.S. debt capital markets group at the end of May.

More TMT bankers have been on the move this summer. Reuters reported earlier this week that Citigroup Inc has hired two investment bankers specializing in technology from Deutsche Bank AG. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)