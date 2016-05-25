LONDON, May 25 (IFR) - Macquarie has recruited Andrew
Stancliffe as head of cash equities trading in Europe. He joins
from Investec, where he had been head of trading for the past
four years.
Stancliffe has also previously held senior positions in the
trading teams at Evolution and at Merrill Lynch. He will join
the Australian bank in London and report to Dipesh Patel, head
of cash equities in Europe.
The bank said Stancliffe was the latest in a series of hires
to its Macquarie Securities unit, as the institutional equities
business is known. Bosses aim to double the number of stocks
covered and extends its research to more sectors including
consumer and luxury goods, technology, chemicals and insurance.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Gareth Gore)