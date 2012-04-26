* 2012 profit lowest in 7 years

* H2 net profit A$425 mln vs A$417 mln consensus

* To start with A$500 mln buyback and then scale up

* Fixed income currency and commodity business has turned around (Adds details, comment)

SYDNEY, April 27 Australia's top investment bank Macquarie Group posted its lowest full-year profit in seven years on Friday, hurt by grim financial markets, but forecast a stronger year to March 2013.

Macquarie, whose share price has fallen over 60 percent since 2007, also said it would begin a 10 percent share buyback, which it announced last October to appease investors and help support its share price. It would split the buyback in two, starting with A$500 million - representing 5 to 6 percent of shares - and scale up later.

Full-year profit fell 24 percent to A$730 million ($757 million) from A$956 million a year ago, its lowest since 2005 and in line with a profit warning in February.

Macquarie reported a second-half net profit of A$425 million versus A$553 million a year ago, just ahead of the A$417 million expected by analysts, based on full-year estimates polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The firm, which is grappling with its worst period in trading history, said it expected the year to March 2013 to be stronger than 2012 subject to market conditions, a line it has used over the past two years only to retract later.

"The year to 31 March 2012 saw substantially lower levels of client activity in many of our capital markets facing businesses caused by global economic uncertainty," Chief Executive Nicholas Moore said in a statement.

Moore has shifted Macquarie's focus from riskier banking products to annuity style businesses such as unlisted funds, retail banking, leasing and lending businesses but is facing pressure to cut staff sharply.

Macquarie said it had 14,202 staff in March 2012, down from a peak of 15,556 a year ago.

The annuity businesses were a standout for the group, reporting a 22 percent rise in earnings in 2012, while it said the fixed income currency and commodity trading business improved in the second half.

Macquarie is not alone in being hit by tough market conditions.

Global peers such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have undertaken heavy cost-cutting. Morgan posted losses for the past two quarters, while last year was Goldman's weakest year since 2008.

($1 = 0.9642 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Richard Pullin)