SYDNEY, April 27 Macquarie Group,
Australia's top investment bank, reported a
smaller-than-expected 23 percent fall in second-half net profit
as a turnaround in some trading businesses offset slower capital
market activities.
Macquarie, which reported its lowest full year net profit in
seven years of A$730 million ($757.12 million), said it expected
its earnings the year to March 2013 to be stronger than 2012,
subject to market conditions, a line it has used in the last two
years only to retract later.
Macquarie reported a second-half net profit of A$425 million
versus A$553 million a year ago and compared with A$417.3
million analysts expected based on full-year estimates polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Macquarie had already warned in February that its full-year
profit would fall 25 percent as weaker markets hit its trading
and investment banking businesses.
($1 = 0.9642 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Amy Pyett)