SYDNEY, April 27 Macquarie Group, Australia's top investment bank, reported a smaller-than-expected 23 percent fall in second-half net profit as a turnaround in some trading businesses offset slower capital market activities.

Macquarie, which reported its lowest full year net profit in seven years of A$730 million ($757.12 million), said it expected its earnings the year to March 2013 to be stronger than 2012, subject to market conditions, a line it has used in the last two years only to retract later.

Macquarie reported a second-half net profit of A$425 million versus A$553 million a year ago and compared with A$417.3 million analysts expected based on full-year estimates polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Macquarie had already warned in February that its full-year profit would fall 25 percent as weaker markets hit its trading and investment banking businesses. ($1 = 0.9642 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Amy Pyett)