SYDNEY Feb 7 Macquarie Group, Australia's top investment bank, tipped a worse-than-expected 25 percent drop in net profit for the year as weak markets hit its trading and investment banking businesses.

"Global economic uncertainty has deepened since October 2011, with substantially lower levels of client activity in many markets " Macquarie said in a trading update on Tuesday.

With its key trading and investment banking business struggling, Macquarie had previously said it expected earnings in the year to March to be lower than last year's net profit of A$956 million.

Macquarie missed estimates with a 24 percent fall in first-half profits to A$305 million, putting it on course for a third annual profit fall in four years.

Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates showed a consensus net profit forecast of A$840 million or a fall of 12 percent for 2011/12, half the decline Macquarie flagged on Wednesday.

Macquarie's full-year results are due on April 27. (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Lincoln Feast)