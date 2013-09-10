* Richardson GMP aim to increase assets under management
with Macquarie deal
* Deal positions firm to compete better against banks
* GMP Capital shares up 9 pct in early trading on TSX
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Sept 10 Richardson GMP aims to increase
its assets under management to over C$30 billion ($28.9 billion)
after the acquisition of Macquarie Group's Canadian retail
business, the wealth management firm's head Andrew Marsh said on
Tuesday.
Richardson GMP, in which financial services firm GMP Capital
owns a non-controlling ownership interest, said late on
Monday that it plans to buy Macquarie Private Wealth for about
C$132 million ($127.3 million).
The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will make
it the largest independent wealth management firm in Canada,
well ahead of rivals like Raymond James and Canaccord Genuity.
"Our goal is to have well over C$30 billion in assets under
management in the next 18 months," Marsh, Richardson GMP's Chief
Executive, told Reuters in an interview.
Macquarie Private Wealth Canada has more than 185 teams of
advisors in 12 Canadian offices with C$12.9 billion of assets
under management. The combined firm will have about C$28 billion
in assets under management.
Macquarie bought the private wealth business in 2009, via
its C$93.3 million takeover of Blackmont from CI Financial
. At the time, the business had roughly C$7.6 billion in
assets under management and a team of 130 advisers in Canada.
Macquarie's decision to sell highlights the challenges faced
by independent dealers as banks bulk up their asset and wealth
management businesses.
The increased competition, coupled with rising costs for
technology and compliance, have made it much more important for
independent dealers to gain scale.
"This puts us well ahead of where we thought we needed to be
in order to achieve scale," Marsh said, noting that Richardson's
cash flow generation and profitability had climbed as its assets
under management grew to from C$12 billion to C$15 billion.
"The scale we now gain will generate very strong cash flows
and earnings," he added.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2013.
Macquarie, which also has institutional equities, corporate
advisory, asset finance and other businesses in Canada, said the
sale will not impact its other Canadian businesses.
Shares of GMP Capital rose 9 percent to C$6.59 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
($1 = 1.0371 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Janet Guttsman and
Marguerita Choy)