BRIEF-ADM says reached an agreement to buy controlling interest in Israeli co Industries Centers
* Adm expands destination marketing footprint with acquisition of majority stake in israeli merchandiser
Oct 8 Macquarie Securities, unit of Australian investment bank Macquarie Group, named Iain Reid as head of European oil and gas research.
Reid, will be based in London, and joins from Bank of Montreal where he was managing director, global integrated oil analyst. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
SAO PAULO, May 8 BB Seguridade Participações SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Monday as Brazil's largest listed insurance holding company underwrote more dental insurance premiums, helping offset lower investment income amid a harsh recession.