SINGAPORE, April 4 A Macquarie infrastructure fund said on Thursday it is planning to list a Taiwanese cable television operator as a business trust on the Singapore stock exchange, although it has not ruled out a trade sale.

Macquarie International Infrastructure Fund Ltd said it is seeking at least S$469.5 million ($380 million), or S$0.408 per share, for its 47.5 percent stake in Taiwan Broadband Communications. Asian Pay Television Trust is the vehicle to be listed.

A separate fund, Macquarie Korea Opportunities Fund, owns the rest of the firm and also plans to sell its stake, a Macquarie spokesman said.

Macquarie International Infrastructure Fund said in a statement that certain third parties have provided unsolicited trade sale offers for Taiwan Broadband Communications but their indicative offers were too low.

The move follows a strategic review, which included an assessment by CIMB Bank Bhd.

For the statement, please see ($1 = 1.2373 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)