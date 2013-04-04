SINGAPORE, April 4 A Macquarie infrastructure
fund said on Thursday it is planning to list a Taiwanese cable
television operator as a business trust on the Singapore stock
exchange, although it has not ruled out a trade sale.
Macquarie International Infrastructure Fund Ltd
said it is seeking at least S$469.5 million ($380 million), or
S$0.408 per share, for its 47.5 percent stake in Taiwan
Broadband Communications. Asian Pay Television Trust is the
vehicle to be listed.
A separate fund, Macquarie Korea Opportunities Fund, owns
the rest of the firm and also plans to sell its stake, a
Macquarie spokesman said.
Macquarie International Infrastructure Fund said in a
statement that certain third parties have provided unsolicited
trade sale offers for Taiwan Broadband Communications but their
indicative offers were too low.
The move follows a strategic review, which included an
assessment by CIMB Bank Bhd.
