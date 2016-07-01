FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 30 Australian
infrastructure investor Macquarie could soon start
preparing to sell its German metering group Techem, bankers said
on Friday, after people familiar with the matter said it had
begun refinancing talks.
Macquarie fought hard to win Techem in a hostile takeover
battle in 2006. Prevailing after a year-long struggle with hedge
funds and private-equity companies it bought the company in 2007
for 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion).
"Refinancing talks are ongoing, but there has been no
visibility so far as to when Macquarie will put the asset on the
block", said one banker familiar with the negotiations.
Macquarie and Techem declined to comment.
Techem is held in Macquarie's European Infrastructure Fund
2, established in 2006, which is fully invested since 2010 and
whose duration is nearing an end.
Buyout groups typically hold companies for 3-5 years before
selling them and several bankers said they expected Macquarie to
soon prepare the asset for a sale.
Macquarie may want to time an exit to avoid it being on the
market at the same time as peer Ista, which is owned by buyout
group CVC and is also expected to be sold relatively soon,
another person said.
In late 2015, Techem agreed on a refinancing of its senior
debt. It amended and extended 815 million euros of its existing
loans in November 2015, increasing its facilities by up to 230
million euros.
In its fiscal year 2015/16, which ended in March 2016,
Techem posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization of 274 million euros on sales of
744 million euros, according to preliminary figures published
earlier this month.
Techem is a supplier of energy invoicing and energy
management in buildings. Founded in 1952 it currently has 3,500
employees, which service 10.3 million flats.
($1 = 0.8974 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alasdair Reilly; Editing by
Elaine Hardcastle)