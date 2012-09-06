A customer deposits money at the teller counter of Yes Bank's microfinance division in Mumbai October 25, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Macquarie has upgraded Yes Bank (YESB.NS) to "outperform" from "neutral" and raised its target price to 415 rupees from 380 rupees, saying current levels "offers good opportunity to accumulate."

Expects falling wholesale rates, improving current account savings account (CASA) ratio to help margins, which are likely to rise from 2.8 percent to 3.2 percent in the next three years.

"Higher margins should give YES Bank a cushion against a possible credit cost rise due to asset quality issues," it said in a note.

Macquarie says the private lender has a very well-diversified portfolio with no concentration in any specific sector. Also, the quantum of restructured assets is well below that of its peers.