July 19 Macquarie Bank Ltd on Thursday sold $750 million of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, and Macquarie were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MACQUARIE BANK LTD AMT $750 MLN COUPON 3.45 PCT MATURITY 07/27/2015 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.879 FIRST PAY 01/27/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 3.493 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/27/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 320 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A