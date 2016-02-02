BRIEF-Helmerich & Payne to buy MOTIVE Drilling for $75 mln payable at deal closing
* Helmerich & Payne Inc announces acquisition of MOTIVE Drilling Technologies Inc
Feb 2 Macquarie Investment Management, the securities asset management arm of Macquarie Group Ltd, appointed Luisa Greselin as head of Italian distribution.
She previously worked at MFS Investment Management, where she spent 17 years in several distribution roles across the Americas and Europe.
Greselin has been primarily focused on the Italian market for 10 years, Macquarie Investment said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Helmerich & Payne Inc announces acquisition of MOTIVE Drilling Technologies Inc
May 22 Fox News was hit with new sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits on Monday, adding to the catalog of complaints that has rattled the U.S. cable news network and its corporate parent 21st Century Fox Inc.