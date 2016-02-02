Feb 2 Macquarie Investment Management, the securities asset management arm of Macquarie Group Ltd, appointed Luisa Greselin as head of Italian distribution.

She previously worked at MFS Investment Management, where she spent 17 years in several distribution roles across the Americas and Europe.

Greselin has been primarily focused on the Italian market for 10 years, Macquarie Investment said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)