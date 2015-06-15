June 15 Macquarie Securities, the institutional
equities arm of Macquarie Group, appointed Joseph
Cacciabaudo as managing director in its U.S. equities sales and
trading business.
Cacciabaudo will oversee Macquarie Securities' U.S.
execution platform, including its sales trading and trading
effort, the company said.
He joins from Sterne Agee, where he was head of equity
trading and institutional options.
Macquarie Securities also appointed Peter McQuaid as vice
president in equities trading.
McQuaid, who also joins from Sterne Agee, was a head trader.
He had also worked at Jefferies and Credit Suisse.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)