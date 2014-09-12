Sept 12 Macro Games SA :

* Said on Thursday it reported Filtronix Systems Limited bought on Aug. 29, 2014 2,287,515 shares or 14.61 pct stake in the company

* Said TNN Finance SA sold on Sept. 1, 2014 2,287,515 shares or 14.61 pct stake in the company

