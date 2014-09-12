BRIEF-FCPT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 16 BOB EVANS RESTAURANT PROPERTIES
* FCPT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 16 BOB EVANS RESTAURANT PROPERTIES FOR $35.1 MILLION
Sept 12 Macro Games SA :
* Said on Thursday it reported Filtronix Systems Limited bought on Aug. 29, 2014 2,287,515 shares or 14.61 pct stake in the company Source text for Eikon:
* Said TNN Finance SA sold on Sept. 1, 2014 2,287,515 shares or 14.61 pct stake in the company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* FCPT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 16 BOB EVANS RESTAURANT PROPERTIES FOR $35.1 MILLION
May 1 Union pension fund adviser CtW Investment Group on Monday urged Urban Outfitters Inc's investors to vote against two long-standing directors and said the board's "extreme insularity" contributed to the company's weak performance.