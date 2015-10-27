BRIEF-Millennial says Farhad Abasov appointed as chief executive officer
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 27 Israeli drug developer Macrocure Ltd said its lead drug failed a late-stage study in patients with diabetic foot ulcers.
Macrocure's CureXcell is a formulation of living human white blood cells that have been activated to facilitate the healing process and stimulate wound closure.
Macrocure on Tuesday said it was analyzing all strategic options for the company. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
HONG KONG, May 8 Macau plans to add security features to ATMs to monitor withdrawals, authorities in the world's largest gambling hub said as the Chinese territory seeks to further tighten restrictions on cash flows out of the mainland. Macau is a special administrative region of China and the announcement of the plans coincides with a visit by Zhang Dejiang, the head of China's parliament and its third-most powerful leader.