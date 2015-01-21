BRIEF-Capitaland Commercial Trust says CCT to divest One George Street
* CCT to divest one george street into a limited liability partnership and own 50.0% interest thereafter
Jan 21 Macrolink Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to issue bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yGVhnN
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* CCT to divest one george street into a limited liability partnership and own 50.0% interest thereafter
* Broadway Financial Corporation announces profits for 1st quarter 2017