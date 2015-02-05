BRIEF-Euronext announces volumes for April 2017
* April 2017 average daily transaction value on euronext cash order book stood at eur 8,458 million up +21.7% compared to April 2016
Feb 5 Macrolink Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 391.1 million new shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1F8AQ5D
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* April 2017 average daily transaction value on euronext cash order book stood at eur 8,458 million up +21.7% compared to April 2016
* SSM ACQUIRES NEW HOUSING PROJECT FOR APPROXIMATELY 250 APARTMENTS IN SPÅNGA CENTRUM