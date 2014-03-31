March 31 Macy's Inc on Monday said that Chief Merchandising Officer Jeffrey Gennette has been named president of the department store chain, effectively immediately.

In addition to continuing to serving as the retailer's chief merchant, Gennette will oversee marketing and e-commerce at Macy's namesake chain. He will also take on oversight of Macy's in-house brands.

Gennette, 52, has been Macy's chief merchant since 2009. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)