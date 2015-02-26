BRIEF-Daqo New Energy Q1 earnings per basic ADS $2.18
* Daqo New Energy announces unaudited first quarter 2017 results
Feb 26 * New York state appeals court revives two claims by Macy's in litigation
accusing jc penney of interfering in Martha Stewart contract -- court
ruling * Appeals court says lower court judge erred in dismissing Macy's claims
accusing jc penney of contract interference and unfair competition * Appeals court agrees with lower court judge that Macy's did not deserve
punitive damages * Decision issued by New York state appellate division in Manhattan
* Daqo New Energy announces unaudited first quarter 2017 results
LONDON, May 9 A raft of well-received updates and a recovery in resources stocks helped European shares rebound early on Tuesday from the previous session's slight losses, although shares in Micro Focus dropped.