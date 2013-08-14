Aug 14 (IFR) - Macy's reported a softer-than-expected quarter. The retailer typically is an outperformer in the retail CDS sector, and while market expectations for the second quarter were already low bar, Macy's missed on earnings per share, sales and guided lower for the second half of the year.

Comparable store sales declined 0.8% in the quarter while EPS was 72c and sales were down 0.8% to USD6.07bn compared to forecasts of 79c per share and USD6.26bn.

Macy's now expects same store sales to range from 2.5% to 4% in the second half while full year 2013 sales are anticipated at 2% to 2.9% versus its previous guidance of 3.5%. EPS was cut to $3.80 to $3.90 compared to its prior view of $3.90 to $3.95.

"We had planned our second quarter sales with a lower increase than the first quarter because of a shift in a major promotional event,"said Macy's CEO Terry Lundgren. "Even so, second quarter sales performance was softer than anticipated, and we are disappointed with the results. Even so, our performance in the period, in part, reflects consumers' continuing uncertainty about spending on discretionary items in the current economic environment."

Bank of America Merrill Lynch characterized the quarter as a "chink in the armor, but not a longer-term issue."

Synthetic spreads have seen a muted widening, while some of its intermediate-dated cash instruments have marginally decreased. This includes the 2.875s due February 15, 2023 which are down to $91.26 from $91.624 on Tuesday. However, the majority of Macy's bonds have not seen much activity in the secondary market today.

Currently, five-year CDS is up 3bp to 93.5, which leaves the maturity in the middle of a 3-month range, but 19.8% higher than six months ago. The maturity has seen heavier than usual dealings with flows biased wider, albeit two-way.

Macy's enjoyed a solid first quarter, but while comps were up 3.8% in that period and in spite of negative weather impact, the retailer did see weakness in consumer spending in both the flagship and in Bloomingdales.

While there was an expectation in the second quarter for a deceleration in sales due to promotions/ discounts, there is also a wary undertone emerging as the higher end shopper is perceived as being more cautious.

The company's CDS credit curves imply a mixed opinion with longer-term structures such as 5s10s more bullish while near-term curves like 3s5s impart a neutral view. While spreads in these tenors have all tightened over the last 12-months, the shorter-term view is pricing in some cloudiness as the all-important back-to-school shopping season is underway and the holiday season approaches.

Weakness in consumer spending is behind the pressure of a credit like Macy's. However, as a staid investment grade entity, its individual move wider in CDS will lag comparative peers and be less visually striking.

The softness seen in the top line is likely to be offset by prudent cost controls and store and online traffic is expected to remain healthy. The message from CEO Lundgren about an uncertainty in consumer spending and will be a key element to look out for in the second half.