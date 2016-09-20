Sept 20 Macy's Inc said it would hire
about 83,000 temporary workers for the holiday quarter, the
third major retailer after Kohl's and Target to keep seasonal
hiring largely unchanged from last year.
Macy's, which operates the namesake Macy's and
Bloomingdale's department store chains, had hired 85,000
temporary workers for last year's holiday shopping season, down
from 86,000 in 2014.
The company has been struggling with sliding sales, hurt by
unseasonable weather, lower tourist spending and stiff
competition from online retailer Amazon.com Inc and
off-price rivals such as TJX Cos Inc.
Macy's has been shutting stores in response.
It said in September last year it would shut 35-40 stores in
early 2016. Last month, the company announced plans to shutter
100 more stores.
Macy's said on Tuesday it operates about 880 stores.
Other large retailers including Kohl's Corp have
also shut a few stores amid a challenging retail environment.
Kohl's said on Monday it would hire more than 69,000 extra
workers for the holiday season, while Target Corp said
last week it would hire 70,000 in-store workers for the period.
Macy's said on Tuesday that about 15,000 of its seasonal
hires this year would be employed at its fulfillment centers
that support the company's omnichannel sales - an increase of
3,000 from last year.
The company will hire about 1,000 workers at its customer
service centers and more than 1,000 to support the Macy's annual
Thanksgiving Day Parade and other events, it said.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sayantani Ghosh)