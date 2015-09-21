Sept 21 Department store chain Macy's Inc
plans to hire 85,000 temporary workers in the United States for
the holiday shopping season, down from 86,000 last year.
Macy's said on Monday that about 12,000 positions would be
based in direct-to-consumer fulfillment facilities in areas such
as Arizona, Oklahoma and Connecticut.
Macy's customer service centers will get 1,600 workers.
More than 1,000 will be hired as support staff across the
country for other events such as the Thanksgiving Day Parade,
the operator of Macy's and Bloomingdale's stores said.
U.S. retailers get nearly a third of their annual sales and
almost 40 percent of their profits in the shopping season that
starts a day after Thanksgiving and goes on until early January.
Rival Kohl's Corp said this month that it would hire
69,000 workers for the season, about 3 percent more than last
year.
Macy's shares were little changed at $54.30 in early trading
on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)