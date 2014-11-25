By Jennifer Saba
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 25 Macy's Inc, which traditionally
kicks off the U.S. holiday shopping season with a nationally
televised parade in Manhattan, also will join a handful of other
companies this year parading their ads on Facebook's
fledgeling video feeds.
As the social media platform slowly rolls out its premium
video offerings to advertisers, Macy's will launch its
online video ads Thursday evening.
"As we were anticipating Black Friday, we wanted to take a
look at how the product evolved and try to figure out how to
distribute our video in a balanced way," said Jennifer Kasper,
Macy's group vice president for digital media and multicultural
marketing.
Kasper characterized Thanksgiving as the retailer's Super
Bowl Sunday. The Thanksgiving Day parade featuring giant
balloons, floats and marching bands, draws millions of
television viewers and brings thousands of onlookers to midtown
Manhattan.
The video ads will feature cartoon character and parade
balloon SpongeBob SquarePants. They will target women age 21 and
over. Macy's also broadcasts television commercials that began
airing on Sunday.
Kasper would not reveal how much Macy's would spend on the
Facebook advertising, but said it was "incremental" to the Black
Friday budget.
"We do believe we are going to reach an incremental audience
who are no longer tuning in to traditional TV," she said. "For
people who have seen it on TV, it keeps us top of mind."
Other advertisers using Facebook during the holiday crunch
include Kate Spade New York, which on Nov. 13 launched its video
ad on Facebook and has reached over 6.7 million people so far.
David Fischer, Facebook's vice president for business and
marketing partnerships, said the social network has seen an
explosion in video consumption. He said that as of June, more
than 100 million videos per month have been uploaded.
"People are discovering video more quickly on Facebook than
anywhere else," he said.
Other digital platforms chasing advertising money dedicated
to video include Google's YouTube. Facebook is rolling
out video ads carefully and will "remain deliberate and slow in
our approach" Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg
said during an October earnings call.
Nate Elliott, vice president and principal analyst, at
Forrester Research, said "Facebook has a lot of work left to do
to make its ad as effective as what marketers can find
elsewhere," he said.
"They are inching forward and heading in the right
direction."
