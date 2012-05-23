* Macy's invests $15 mln in owner of China e-commerce site
* CEO says it's a way to test international markets
* Items from I.N.C. to be on omei.com site in Spring 2013
By Phil Wahba
May 23 Macy's Inc will start selling some
items from its private-brand collection directly to shoppers in
China through a deal with a new online retailer that will allow
it to gauge its long-term prospects there.
The department store chain said on Wednesday it will have a
Macy's section on omei.com, a new China based e-commerce site
operated by VIPStore Co Ltd.
Macy's said it has also invested $15 million for a minority
stake in VIPstore. Other investors include Intel Capital, the
venture capital arm of Intel Corp.
The Macy's section on omei.com should start selling some
items in the retailer's I.N.C. private label collection, aimed
at young fashion-conscious shoppers, next spring.
The move is part of efforts by Macy's to take advantage of
the popularity of its namesake stores and its upscale chain
Bloomingdale's with international shoppers.
Macy's Chief Executive Terry Lundgren said in a statement
that there is "significant long-term opportunity
internationally" for the two chains.
Lundgren told Reuters in a recent interview that online
initiatives were a way for the chain to try out overseas markets
before committing to opening stores and facing well-established
incumbents.
"That's a very different decision than us building a bricks
and mortar store, which is permanent, which is expensive and a
bit of the bet. I think it is a way to test the waters of
interest in various countries," Lundgren said.
Shoppers in a number of countries, including China, have
been able to buy on macys.com since last year.
Macy's does not operate any namesake stores outside the
United States, but in 2010, opened a Bloomingdale's in Dubai
under a license agreement with Al Tayer Insignia.
Orders made on macys.com by shoppers in China, and elsewhere
will still be filled through the United States. Orders made
through omei.com will be filled by that company's facilities in
China.
Macy's online sales rose 39.6 percent last year, while
comparable sales rose 5.3 percent, outperforming rivals J.C.
Penney Co Inc and Kohl's Corp. Macy's internet
sales make up about 7 percent of total sales.