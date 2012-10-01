Oct 1 Macy's Inc, operator of the Macy's
and upscale Bloomingdale's chains, said on Monday it would hire
about 80,000 seasonal workers for the upcoming holiday season, a
2.6 percent increase over last year's levels.
Macy's will hire people to work as sales associates, work in
store operations positions, at call centers, and in distribution
and fulfillment centers to support the department store
operator's growing online business.
The retailer becomes the latest, following Kohl's Corp
, Toys R Us and Wal-Mart Stores Inc, to
hire more people compared with last year as consumer spending
continues to recover gradually.
Macy's has outperformed rivals like Kohl's and J.C. Penney
Co Inc this year in terms of sales gains. Sales at
stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, rose 3.7
percent in the first half of the fiscal year, which ended in
late July, and Macy's expects them to rise at a similar pace in
the second half, which includes the holiday quarter.
Macy's shares were up 2.1 percent to $38.40 in morning
trading.