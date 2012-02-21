* Q4 adj EPS $1.70 vs Street view $1.65
* Sees FY 2012 EPS $3.25-$3.30 vs Street view $3.26
* Shares up 4.3 percent in premarket trading
Feb 21 Macy's Inc expects further
sales gains this year, helped again by the broad array of
exclusive and private brands that led to a higher profit in the
holiday quarter, and its shares rose 4.3 percent in premarket
trading.
For the new fiscal year just under way, Macy's expects sales
at stores open at least a year to rise 3.5 percent. It forecast
earnings of $3.25 to $3.30 a share, compared with an average
Wall Street estimate of $3.26, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Macy's has been the biggest beneficiary among department
stores of middle-class shoppers' improving finances, with
holiday sales gains outpacing those of lower-end rivals Kohl's
Corp and J.C. Penney Co Inc.
Macy's, which operates 810 namesake stores, has also
benefited from luxury's continued rebound at its Bloomingdale's
chain.
Macy's has been in the process in recent years of
decentralizing the way it allows stores to buy goods, giving
more leeway to local managers to cater to tastes in their
regions.
The retailer has also been successful in landing
high-profile exclusives, such as a line with Karl Lagerfeld last
autumn. Last week it announced a spring collection with fresh
fashion talent Doo-Ri Chung.
Macy's on Tuesday reported net income of $745 million, or
$1.74 a share, for the fourth quarter ended on Jan. 28, up 11.7
percent from $667 million, or $1.57 a share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, Macy's earned $1.70 per share,
beating analysts' average estimate by 5 cents.
Same-store sales rose 5.2 percent, as Macy's previously
reported, while overall sales rose 5.5 percent to $8.72 billion.
Gross margin, a gauge of how profitable goods sold are,
dipped slightly to 40.4 percent of sales over the holiday
quarter from 40.7 percent a year earlier.
Macy's CEO Terry Lundgren said online sales should pass the
$2 billion mark this year.
The company's shares were up 4.3 percent to $37.81 in
premarket trading.