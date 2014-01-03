Jan 3 Talks between Macy's Inc and J.C.
Penney Co Inc to settle their dispute over home goods
designed by Martha Stewart have petered out, making it more
likely a judge will have to resolve the matter, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the
matter.
The two department store chains gave closing arguments
before Justice Jeffrey Oing in state Supreme Court in Manhattan
in August. The judge could have ruled in the autumn but gave the
parties time to reach a settlement on their own.
No discussions are currently taking place, said the people
cited by the Journal, who also said the two sides have held
on-and-off talks since closing arguments but failed to agree on
the amount of damages.
A lawyer for Penney, Martin Edel, declined to comment,
referring the inquiry to a Penney spokeswoman, who declined to
comment.
Macy's lawyer, Ted Grossman, did not immediately return a
request for comment, nor did a Macy's spokesman.
Macy's sued Penney and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc
in 2012 after the two announced a partnership in
December 2011 that called for Penney to build Martha Stewart
shops at nearly 600 of its stores.
Macy's argued that the agreement breached its contract with
Martha Stewart that included exclusive rights to Martha
Stewart-branded cookware, bedding and bath products.
In October, Penney announced a revised agreement with
Stewart's company that eliminated her products in categories to
which Macy's had claimed exclusive rights.
Earlier this week, Macy's and Martha Stewart Living
Omnimedia reached a settlement in their own dispute but did not
disclose the terms. Stewart's merchandise is Macy's top selling
home goods line.
What remains to be settled between Macy's and Penney are
damages to recoup attorney's fees and lost profits.