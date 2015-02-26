NEW YORK Feb 26 A New York state appeals court
has revived two claims accusing JC Penney Co Inc of
interfering improperly with a merchandising contract between
Macy's Inc and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc
.
In a decision on Thursday, the appeals court said a lower
court judge erred last June in dismissing Macy's claims that J C
Penney breached the confidentiality provisions of its contract
with Martha Stewart, and that the alleged interference amounted
to unlawful competition.
The appeals court let stand the judge's findings that J C
Penney violated the "exclusivity" provision of the contract, and
that Macy's was not entitled to punitive damages.
At issue was a 2011 agreement between J C Penney and Martha
Stewart to sell a line of home goods bearing the name of the
homemaking doyenne. Macy's claimed this violated an agreement it
had struck five years earlier to sell similar products.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)